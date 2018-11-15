NDE trains over 10,000 unemployed persons in farming‎ in Enugu

About ten thousand unemployed persons in Enugu have benefitted‎ from the Rural Employment Promotion Programme and the Environmental

Beautification Training Scheme, EBTS, of the National Directorate of‎ Employment.

The state coordinator of the directorate, Chief Sylvester Okpe disclosed yesterday. Okpe gave the hint while briefing journalists on the occasion of orientation programme for beneficiaries of the three months skills acquisition programme packaged by the NDE.

Okpe explained that EBTS is a scheme in which they try to train unemployed persons on skills to beautify their environment, adding that they have Soft and Hard Landscaping.

According to him, those who benefitted from the schemes include Unemployed Youths, Retirees, school leavers, among others, adding that

also have schemes for disabled persons.

Earlier while addressing the participants, the Okpe had told them to count themselves lucky and advised them to be good ambassadors of

the NDE where they would be posted for the three months training.

He pointed out that the training would a starting point, reminding

them that their success or failure depends on them hence the need for them to take their training very seriously.

Delivering a speech at the occasion, the representative of the Director General of NDE, Anthony Okum told the participants that the

scheme has to do with beautification of the environment, adding that it will also create job opportunities for the unemployed.

He informed them that they would go for attachment for three months with a master trainer and stressed the need for them to have a‎ positive mindset.