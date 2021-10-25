NDE trains over 40 victims of banditry in Zamfara

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has trained over 40 victims of banditry on rearing of sheep and goats in Bakura Local Government Council of Zamfara .

The youth were sponsored by Sarah and Fresh International Ltd, an NGO in Zamfara.

Speaking during the training held at Talata Mafara Local Government Secretariat, the state coordinator NDE Abdullahi Yakubu, commended the coordinator of the NGO Muhammd Ahmad Sani.

He explained that the NDE will work with associations who are ready to help vulnerable people to have means of survival and self-reliant.

He said, “We are ready to support and work with all the relavant associations who have zeal to support less privileged with entrepreneurship scheme for them to become self-reliance in the state”.

In his remarks, Sani said the aim of the programme is to create job and eradicate poverty among the beneficiaries.

He pointed out that each beneficiary has been given cash grants of N5,000 and two goats to start rearing with a view to fending themselves.

He further stated that the gesture will be sustain, urging the beneficiaries to make use of what they have been given appropriately.

