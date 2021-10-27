NDIC blames unemployment for cybercrime in Nigeria

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has listed unemployment, the quest for wealth, lack of strong cybercrime laws and inadequate security on personal device as major key factors contributing to the increase in Cybercrime in the country.

Head Information Technology Department of NDIC, Mr Imade Uhunwagbo who stated this while addressing financial Journalists in Gombe said accessibility to data and mobile devices, get rich quick mentality as well as dearth of skilled personnel that can detect and track cybercriminals create opportunity for people to engage in Cybercrime.



He said that apart from bad influencers that are accepted in the society, low level collaboration among jurisdiction on Cybercrime also helped to make Cybercrime significant problem in the country.

He, however, said that some cybercrime that affecting business and individuals include Phishing attack, website spoofing, ransomware and malware attacks.



Making presentations on “Cybercrime and Cyber-risks landscape in Nigeria and the need for Consumer protection,” he said cybercrime is a fast-growing type of crime, adding that more and more criminals are exploiting the speed, convenience and anonymity of the Internet to commit diverse range of criminal activities that know no borders; either physical or virtual, cause serious harm and pose very real threats to unsuspecting victims.