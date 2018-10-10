NDIC closes Garu Micro Finance Bank, Bauchi

By Najib Sani Bauchi The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) says it has closed down Garu Micro Finance Bank (GMFB) in Bauchi state.

Senior officer with the NDIC who craved anonymity disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Bauchi yesterday.

He said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) approved the liquidation licence of the bhank in Bauchi.

“The CBN has revoked the licence of Garu Micro Finance Bank, Bauchi for its inability to meet up with the financial obligations guiding operations of micro finance banks.

According to him, as soon as possible, after the NDIC officially deems that a bank has failed, it notifies customers and the public that it has assumed the responsibilities of receiver.

‘‘It closes the doors to the public and immediately starts working with the bank’s staff to bring the books of account up to date and ultimately to post all relevant entries to the bank’s general ledger,’’ he said.

The official said when an insured bank fails, the NDIC becomes the receiver, the entity appointed to protect the bank’s accounts and other property while it manages the orderly liquidation of the failed bank.

“This liquidation process entails more than converting assets to cash.

It also involves finding new ownership for the failed bank,’’ he said.

He, however, gave assurance that the NDIC would work to determine the number of depositors, their individual deposits and modalities for paying them.

The Manager, Garu Micro Finance Bank, Bauchi, Mallam Ibrahim Abubakar has confirmed that the bank was closed by NDIC yesterday, affirming that the microfinance bank was closed due to liquidation problem.

“The bank was closed because the shareholders of the bank have been unable to recapitalise it,” he said.

According to him, our concern is that this comes at wrong time when we are paying pensioners and September salaries, which will affect the depositors.

“But the NDIC and the management are collecting forms from depositors to process their payment with designated banks across to enable them receive their money,’’ he said.

According to him, operating for over 20 years in the state capital made pensioners and other depositors to get used to the bank.

