NDIC declares 100% liquidation dividends for 20 closed banks

Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation ( NDIC) said it has declared 100 per cent liquidation dividends for the 20 banks liquidated by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of NDIC, Mr Bello Hassan who disclosed this at the NDIC’s special day at the Lagos International Trade Fair urged depositors of the affected bank to come for verification to enable them claimed their dividend.

Urging depositors to come forward and claim their deposits that are in excess of the guaranteed sums, he said the Corporation has realised enough funds to fully pay all depositors of the closed banks.

Some of the liquidated banks are ABC Merchant Bank Limited, Allied Commerce Bank, Commercial Trust Bank LTD, Financial Merchant Bank Ltd, Continental Merchant Bank Plc, Ivory Merchant Bank, Capital Merchant Bank among others.

Hassan who was represented by Director, Communications and Public Affairs Department, Bashir A. Nuhu said similar noticed were also sent to creditors of seven Deposit money banks in liquidation and depositors and ex-staff of Eurobank savings loan, Okporo Micro Finance Bank and Eurofield Micro Finance Bank.

He further said that NDIC had on Monday commenced verification of depositors of post service Savings and Loans in liquidation vat the premises of the defunct bank nationwide in preparation towards settlement of their claims.

He said the Corporation offers backbone to the payment of system to connect businesses and help them to create values that impact the lives of the citizenry and the nation.

He explained that the essence of the corporation participation in the Lagos International trade fair over the years is to continuously sensitize the banking community and general public about the existence of the Deposit Insurance Scheme DIS and measure of safety it offers to the financial system.