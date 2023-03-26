NDIC emerges ITF’s 2022 best contributing employer in human resources development 

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has conferred the award of “Best Contributing Employer in Human Resources Development” for the 2022 Service Year on the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

The award was presented to the Corporation by the Director General, ITF, Sir Joseph Ari.

Director, Communication & Public Affairs Bashir A. Nuhu, in a statement quoted Ari, who was represented by the Abuja Area Manager and Deputy Director, Mrs Hauwa Mohammed, asserting that the Corporation is the most compliant agency with the ITF Act through consistent periodic remittance of the statutory one per cent of its total staff cost as stipulated by the Fund’s Act.

The DG appreciated the Corporation for its commitment and patronage of the ITF Training Centre, describing the NDIC’s commitment and partnership with the ITF over the years as worthy of emulation by other government agencies.

Earlier in his acceptance remarks, the MD/CE, NDIC, Mr. Bello Hassan, represented by the Executive Director, Operations, Mr. Mustapha M. Ibrahim, appreciated the Management of the ITF for recognising the Corporation as the best contributing employer to the Fund.

He promised the Corporation’s continuous collaboration with the ITF towards enhancing capacity building for its workforce, adding that “Relationship between NDIC and ITF could be traced as far back as 1990. We therefore assure the ITF Management of our continued support,’’ said the NDIC boss.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

