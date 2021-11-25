Ndidi, Iwobi, Moses my best players – Rohr

Outgoing Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has named the three players in the Super Eagles he rates the highest.

Rohr has spent five years as Eagles coach and in his Dream XI, he named Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi and Victor Moses.

He placed Ndidi as a second defensive midfielder in his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation, while Iwobi played as a left winger and Victor Moses on the right flank.

Rohr’s XI also parade Zinedine Zidane, former Super Eagles coach Berti Vogts and the legendary Franz Beckenbauer.

