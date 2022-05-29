Ndidi, Iyorhe for WAFCON, FIFA U-20  W/Cup respectively

Two upscale women referees from Nigeria; Patience Ndidiamaka Madu and Mimisen Iyorhe have continued to receive the attention of CAF and FIFA for international assignments.

Madu, a Doctorate degree student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, a referee, who is from Enugu State Referees Council is already in Cairo and one of the women referees from Africa invited for the second edition of the preparation course for the WAFCON, the women version of the nation’s cup while FIFA has given Iyorhe, an Assistant Referee, a graduate of Abubakar Tafawa Belewa , ABTU and of the Benue State council nod to join referees drawn across the confederation to be part of the match officials for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World in Costa Rica this 2022.

President of the NRA, Otunba Tade Azeez described the recognition as eloquent testimony of the efforts of the association in conjunction with the NFF to ensure referees from Nigeria get international recognition.

