Ndigbo in Nasarawa solicit peaceful elections

The All Saint Igbo Catholic Community in Nasarawa state has solicited the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for peaceful and credible conduct of elections in the country in 2019.

The community chairman, Nwagede Michael, who made the call at the Thanksgiving, End of Year celebration and launching of its uniform, said te Igbo Community will cooperate with relevant authorities to ensure a peaceful exercise.

They have also promised to provide a sronger base for their members to remain committed to the peaceful conduct of the elections by supporting the state government and INEC in the forthcoming elections.

The elections are almost here. The campaigns are on, Nigerians should be praying to God. If we pray hard enough, the Yorubas, Hausas and the Igbos, the elections would be rancour free”, Nwagede declared.

Further, he said Ndigbo are willing to work hard and ensure Nigeria becomes politically stronger than she is now.

“Igbos are a people of destiny, who must do all to keep the country one. We preach peach at all times, especially at this time that the country is going into another crucial moment of elections.

“This appears to be the time Igbo will work to enthrone Nigeria, make Nigeria a superpower. Igbos are egalitarian people, we want to sell that egalitarianism to all Nigerians”, Michael said.

Also speaking, Chief Williams Abanonu urged the country to sustain the enviable record it set in the 2015 general elections, adding that the country cannot afford to lower the standard in 2019.

“We must up the ante because whatever we do will have impact on the continent and serve as a representation of Africa on the global stage.”

He appealed Igbos resident in Nasarawa and other parts of the country to remain committed and contribute positively to the enthronement of democracy adding the government must address the issue of vote buying to ensure credible and transparent elections.

“We cannot afford to send the wrong signals with our actions or inactions as we prepare for the next elections. The world must take positive cues from us that we are ready to improve on our process, and make our electoral process more transparent and commendable” he said

