NDLEA arraigns man, 25, for illegal possession of hemp

A 25-year-old man, Oyediran Kunle, was on Monday, arraigned before Justice Maurine Onyetenu of the federal high Court, Osogbo, for illegal possession of 1.1kg Indian hemp.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agencies (NDLEA), alleged that the accused person committed the offence on November 21, at Ifon-Osun, Orolu local government area of Osun state.

The prosecution alleged that the alleged crime was contrary to and punishment under section 19 of the NDLEA Act, 2004.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr. Olusegun Olatoye, urged the court to grant his client bail in a liberal term.

He promised that h would not jump bail if granted bail, noting that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven otherwise.

Justice Onyetenu however granted the defendant bail in the sum of N5 million with one surety in like sum.

She said the surety must be a senior civil servant of not less than grade level 10. She said the defendant should be remanded in Ilesa prison if he didn’t meet up with the bail condition.

She adjourned the matter to February 2, 2019 for hearing.

