NDLEA busts ‘Mpkuru mmiri’ laboratories in Anambra, Lagos

The commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NOA) in Anambra state, Mrs. Florence Ezeonye, said Thursday that the agency has discovered ‘clandestine laboratories’ in Lagos and Anambra state, where Mkpuru mmiri (Methamphetamine) are produced.

Ezeonye said this without giving details when she received the state director of National Orientation Agency (NOA), Charles Nwoji, and his entourage in her office.

She implored people not to flog victims of illicit drugs but rather bring them to the agency for rehabilitation.

She described methamphetamine as a dangerous drug and catalyst behind every crime and criminality in the society, adding that all hands must be on deck in the fight against their consumptions as it has affected many families and societies negatively.

The NDLEA boss charged traditional rulers, presidents-general and other stakeholders in the state to join force with the agency in sanitising the state from methamphetamine and other dangerous drugs.

Earlier, the state director, NOA, Charles Nwoji, said they have perfected plans to organise a town hall meeting on total war against the menace of methamphetamine and other related drugs at Unubi community in Nnewi South local government area, and would equally replicate it across other Senatorial zones of the state.Nwoji said the agency was ready to partner with the NDLEA to achieve its objectives, because illicit drugs affect health as well as stimulate the incidence of kidnapping, insecurity and violence against people in the society.