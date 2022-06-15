NDLEA destroys N1bn cocaine, other drugs in Oyo 

In its ongoing war against illicit drugs in Nigeria, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has destroyed illicit drugs worth over one billion naira in Oyo state.

The NDLEA chairman, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), Tuesday stated this at the destruction of the illicit drugs, held at Ikija on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Oyo state.

The NDLEA chairman said the illicit drug haul weighing approximately 16,799kg, comprised of 16,473 kg of cannabis sativa, 4g of cocaine, and 326kg of psychotropic substances.

Represented by the NDLEA secretary, Shadrach Haruna, Marwa stated that the destruction of the illicit drugs was an open window for the public to have an insight into what the officers and men of the NDLEA are doing behind the scene.

” What we are here to do today is the tail end of a long-drawn process that started with the gathering of intelligence, followed by interdiction, arrests, and prosecutions. Public destruction of exhibits is the end of the process. And for the officers and men of the agency, it is a testament that the hard work of the past weeks, months, and years are not in vain,” he said.

The NDLEA chairman added that, “At this juncture, I want to appreciate and thank the Oyo state government under the dynamic leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde for his support to the NDLEA in the state. We appreciate the support and we look forward to more.”

Speaking, Oyo state commander of the NDLEA, Abdullahi Saeed, noted that the illicit drugs were seized from criminal elements within the state during routine operations and lauded Governor Makinde for his continued support, morally, financially, and logistics-wise, to the NDLEA, Oyo state command.

Oyo state governor, Makinde, while speaking said his administration will continue to support the NDLEA, to curb illicit drug use in the state.

Represented by the Secretary to the State government, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, the governor charged the agency to increase enlightenment to the public about the danger of drug abuse.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

