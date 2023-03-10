NDLEA: FG announces massive recruitment *See requirement, how to apply

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced a recruitment exercise to full up vacant positions for qualified Nigerians.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday on the agency’s verified Twitter handle.

The recruitment will run from March 12 to April 8, 2023 for graduates of secondary school, polytechnic and university.

Applicants must be of Nigerian origin by birth and possess a National Identity Number (NIN).

The statement reads, “Medical and allied professionals must possess current practising licences while lawyers must have been called to bar.

“Candidates applying for the role of superintendent cadre must not be less than 20 years or more than 35 years while the age limit for “narcotic agent cadre” and “narcotic assistant cadre” is 30 years and not less than 18 years at the point of entry.

“Applicants must be drug free and also be of good character and must not have been convicted of any criminal offence.

“Applicants must use their personal email address and phone numbers when submitting their applications online.”

How to apply

“Qualified candidates are required to visit the NDLEA webpage at www.ndlea.gov.ng, click on careers and read the instructions carefully.

“Then click on “Apply Now” to register. You will be redirected to a page for the categories (select from list of categories),” the statement reads.

“Applicants will then be required to fill out the form and ensure all required documents listed below are uploaded:

(1) Passport Photograph

(2) Educational Certificates

(3) Certificate of State of Origin

(4) Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age

(5) National Identity Card

(6) NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate.

“Applicants must print out their online generated slip on completion of their application,” NDLEA said.

“Successful candidates will be required to fill further vetting forms. All successful candidates will be subjected to random illicit drug use test throughout their service in the agency.

“Only shortlisted applicants shall be invited for further examination and interview. Multiple applications will lead to disqualification.”

