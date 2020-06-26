NDLEA impounds 7.8 tonnes of narcotics in Kano

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Kano state command said it has impounded 7.8 tonnes of Illicit drugs in Kano from the beginning of lockdown period to date.

The commander of the agency in Kano, Dr. Ibrahim Abdul, stated this while briefing journalists Thursday as part of activities marking the commemoration of 2020 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

He said NDLEA in Kano was working tirelessly to ensure that the menace of drug trafficking was curtailed.

He said the command had impounded a high number of illicit drugs within the period under review.

He further stated that despite the lockdown and directives in Kano and many parts of the country, the command was able to intercept over seven tonnes of trafficked illicit drugs in Kano

He stated that the command was able to intercept a Toyota Jeep loaded with 300 blocks of compressed cannabis sativa weighing 223kg along Kano Zaria Road.

He said, “Another vehicle was intercepted along Wudil- Bauchi road loaded with compressed cannabis sativa weighing 283kg during the lockdown period.”

He stated that a syndicate dealing in cocaine was unbundled and two suspects were apprehended with cocaine weighing 100 grams.

He also said the lockdown period witnessed an appreciable synergy between the command and other security agencies in Kano, adding that many arrests and seizure were transferred to the command by the police, customs and other vigilante groups .

He commended the commitment of the general populace for their support in the fight against drug abuse in the state and the nation at large.