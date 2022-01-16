NDLEA intercepts 1.5m tramadol tablets, other drugs en route Kebbi, Kano

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency on Friday, 14 January 2022 intercepted about one million, five hundred thousand tablets and capsules of pharmaceutical opioids such as Tramadol, Exol-5 and Diazepam loaded in Onitsha, Anambra state and heading to Yauri, Kebbi State.The tramadol was intercepted in Edo state just as another 425,000 Diazepam tablets were recovered at Segemu, in Kano state by NDLEA operatives.

A statement by Femi Babafemi, Director of Media and Advocacy said, “In addition, a total of One Million Four Hundred and Thirteen Thousand, Three Hundred and Forty-Four Naira (N1, 413,344) was seized along with arms and ammunition from a suspected bandit and a drug kingpin in Plateau state while over 137.754 kilograms of assorted illicit drugs were recovered during interdiction operations across seven states in the past week”.Acting on credible intelligence, operatives in Edo state on Friday 14th January 2022, intercepted a trailer coming from Onitsha and going to Yauri in Kebbi State.

A thorough search of the truck led to the discovery of psychotropic substances concealed under legitimate goods.The drugs seized include: 394,480 capsules and 3,000 tablets of Tramadol weighing 83.707kg; Exol-5: 647,500 tablets weighing 203.315kg; Diazepam: 12,500 tablets weighing 2.05kg; Bromazepam: 1,500 tablets weighing 0.45kg; Codeine based Syrup: 999 bottles weighing 134.865kg; Pentazocine injections: 4,000 ampoules weighing 16.64kg.

The driver of the truck, Bashir Lawali, 30, was arrested along with Abubakar Sani, 30, and Ali Abubakar, 19, while the exhibits in Kano were seized from one Sa’idu Yahya, 31.Attempts by drug traffickers to export 73 parcels of cannabis (34.05kg) concealed in foodstuff plastic containers to the United Kingdom through the NAHCO export shed of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos were frustrated by operatives on 8th Jan, the same way another 50 parcels of cannabis consignment (27.25kg) meant for the United States was also intercepted at the export shed of the airport on Tuesday 11th Jan and at least three suspects so far arrested.

In the reverse bid, moves by illicit drug merchants to bring into Nigeria 94 parcels of cannabis indica (Colorado) weighing 43.4kg through the Tincan seaport in Lagos were crushed on 13th Jan. when operatives intercepted the drug inside a 40ft container from Canada.

The exhibit was concealed inside a Toyota Camry car. This came on the heels of a similar seizure on 11th Jan. of 59 parcels of Colorado (17.3kg) concealed in a Mercedes Benz vehicle imported from Canada.

In Plateau state, a fake security agent, Babagana Ma’aji has been arrested through a controlled delivery of 5.6kg cannabis from Lagos.