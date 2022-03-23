NDLEA intercepts 1.9m tablets of Tramadol, Codeine at Lagos airport 

Operatives of the National Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have seized over 1.9 million tablets of Tramadol and Codeine imported into the country from Pakistan and United Kingdom through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos.

Of the total seizures, 40 cartons of Co-Codamol, a brand of paracetamol with Codeine, which is classified as Opioid, were seized from a freight agent, Eraikhueme Ehis.

The seizure made Thursday translates to 349, 800 tablets weighing 336kg. The consignment came from London, UK as a consolidated cargo through the SAHCO Import Shed of the airport. The consolidated cargo was declared as personal effects but was discovered to contain some medicaments.

In the same vein, no less than 1, 584,000 tablets of Tramadol were recovered Tuesday by NDLEA operatives in collaboration with Aviation Security (AVSEC) and Customs service personnel at the airport. The seizure includes 17 cartons of 250mg Tramadol branded as “Tamra” weighing 669.70kg and five cartons of 225mg Tramadol under the brand name “Royal” with a gross weight of 217.15kg.

The psychotropic substance, which was imported into the country from Pakistan was smuggled through the airport tarmac using one of the vehicles of the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) and was intercepted at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Personnel Yard.

Two suspects: Ofijeh John Mova, a SAHCO driver and Nyam Gazu Alex who is a security guard with the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) have so far been arrested in connection with the seizure.