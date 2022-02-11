NDLEA intercepts N2bn 40,250kg codeine at Lagos port

Barely a week after operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) seized 14,080kg of codeine based syrup at the Apapa seaport, Lagos, the agency has again intercepted 40,250 kilogrammes of the schedule 2 controlled narcotic worth over N2 billion, imported in two 40ft containers from India.

The drug bust comes on the heels of a similar seizure of 14,080kg codeine syrup and 4,352.43kg cold caps used to conceal the former in a 40ft container imported from India, on Wednesday 2nd February, 2022 at the Apapa port. Both seizures followed intelligence from foreign partners and cooperation of other port stakeholders such as Customs, DSS, Navy and others.

The latest consignments intercepted on Tuesday 8th February were brought into the country in two containers marked HLBU 2239792 with 1,125 cartons of the drug and HLBU 1067338 with 1,751 cartons, with a market value of N2, 012, 500, 000 (Two Billion, Twelve Million and Five Hundred Thousand Naira).

The consignments were seized at the Port Express Bonded Terminal, Berger-Apapa after they were discovered concealed behind cartons of hypergra 200mg and deluxe chilly cutters, after which the Agency’s sniffer dogs were brought in to identify the illegal substance.

Reacting to the latest seizure, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), said the Agency remains poised to deal decisive blows to drug cartels this year by ensuring that no gram of illicit drug is allowed to come into or pass through Nigeria to other countries.