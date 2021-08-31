NDLEA nabbed 8,000 drug traffickers, secured 1,800 convictions in 6 months – Marwa

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier General Buba Marwa (rtd) has said the Agency has arrested over 8, 000 suspected drug traffickers and secured 1,800 convictions in the last 6 months across the nation.

Marwa made the disclosure when he led his team to Badawa community in Nassarawa LGA Kano on awareness campaign as part of a 4-day visit to Kano, Monday.

He said he had chosen to visit Badawa as part of his schedules to encourage them to do more in reducing demand reduction and abuse.

According to him statistics has shown that Badawa has highest prevalence of drug consumption across the country stressing that effort by the community members would greatly assist in containing the menace in the area, calling on them to do more in curtailing the menace of drug trafficking and abuse .

He lamented that the drug abuse and trafficking has transcended all parts of the country urging all relevant key stakeholders to join hands together to fight the menace.

The NDLEA boss enjoined people of Badawa to establish War Against Drug Abuse Committee to be headed by village head of the community.

He explained that the committee would be saddled with the responsibility of keeping the NDLEA posted on the drug abuse information of the area for the agency to use pro active means in fighting the menace.

He stressed the need for examining drug status of intending couples before marriage as it is being done in the case of HIV, Hepatitis and the other diseases.

Speaking earlier, the Commandant of NDLEA in Kano, Isah Likita Muhd, explained that the agency is working with communities, civil society organisations, faith groups and sister security agencies and the result has been a huge success.