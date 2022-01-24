NDLEA raids Abuja garden, arrests 6 over drug cookies, noodles

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have raided a relaxation centre, popularly called garden in Abuja and arrested six persons for selling drug cookies and noodles.

A press statement by Femi Babafemi, NDLEAD Director of Media, said following credible intelligence, the operatives raided the garden at Wuse Zone 5 behind Shoprite, where a lady Rachael Famiyesun, 29, who deals in drug cookies was arrested along with her salesgirl, Stella Sunday, 20.

Beside the cookies, they were also caught selling bottles of black currant drink popularly called Zobo prepared with cannabis.

Another business operator in the garden, Moses Obi, 30, was also arrested with his salesgirl, Aisha Abdulrahman, 19, for selling indomie noodles prepared with cannabis.

A barman, Ahonye Jonah, 31, who works with the owner of the garden, was equally arrested while one of their customers, 38-year-old Ngozi Justina Emelogu was also picked during the raid on Wednesday, 19th January. Two days earlier, officers of the FCT command of the agency equally raided the Zuba yam market, where a drug dealer, Haruna Hassan, was arrested with 19.3kg cannabis.

Meanwhile, attempts by drug traffickers to export 1.53 kilograms of cocaine hidden inside hair cream to London, and another 880 grams of cocaine concealed inside synthetic hair to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia as well as 3 grams of cocaine and 5grms of cannabis to Cyprus packed inside locally made shoes through two major courier companies in Lagos have been foiled by narcotic officers attached to the firms.

In Edo state, operatives on Tuesday 18th January intercepted a Toyota Camry car with Reg. No. FKJ 897 DG (LAGOS) loaded with 360.4kg cannabis sativa heading to Abuja and arrested the driver, Nurudeen Subaru, 42, in Auchi, Etsako West area of the state.

The following day, the Edo command officers also evacuated 111kg cannabis stored in a bush at Iruekpen, Esan West LGA while 276 compressed blocks of the same substance weighing 248.4kg were recovered from one Austin Okongwu (a.k.a Igwe), 45, at Agenebode, Etsako East while moving the drug in a Lexus saloon car with reg. no. ABC 583 MJ (ABUJA).

While commending the officers and men of the FCT, Edo, Plateau, Adamawa, Kano and Directorate of Investigation and General Investigations for the arrests and seizures, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) charged them and their counterparts in other commands to remain vigilant and always proactive.