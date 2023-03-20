NDLEA seizes 1.2m pills of tramadol, intercepts heroin at Lagos Airport  

No fewer than 1, 205, 260 pills of opioids were seized in two interdiction operations in Kogi and Gombe states by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Also, the anti-narcotic officers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos disrupted the activities of a drug syndicate that operates between Nigeria, East Africa, and Europe, with the arrest of two members of the cartel.

The NDLEA in a statement, Sunday, said “Operatives at the Lagos airport had, on Monday, 13th March, intercepted a member of the drug syndicate, Ejezie Vitus Ifeanyi, during screening of inward passengers on Ethiopian Airline flight from Malawi via Addis Ababa at the arrival hall.

“When a search was conducted on him, it was discovered that one of his two bags has a false bottom concealment. During preliminary interview of the suspect, he confessed that a member of the syndicate was waiting at the airport car park to pick him. An immediate follow up operation led to the arrest of Chukwu Franco Bright, who was waiting in a grey colour Mercedes Benz C180 coupe, marked EKY 973 GQ to receive the drug consignment.

“After his arrest, a proper search of the bag was conducted before the two suspects leading to the recovery of 3.00 kilograms of heroin. Findings reveal that the drug syndicate networks between Nigeria, and Malawi, Mozambique in East Africa and Europe. While Chukwu, who lives in Lagos, is responsible for the recruitment and coordination of the activities of mules on behalf of other members of the cartel based in Mozambique and Malawi, another set operates from the South-Eastern part of Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, the NDLEA operatives at the SAHCO export shed of the MMIA on Wednesday, 15th March, intercepted a jerry can of palm oil going to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

At the point of examination, it was discovered that 600 grams of cannabis sativa were concealed inside the jerry can of palm oil. A suspect, Tunde Ogunbowale, who presented the consignment for export to Dubai was immediately arrested. This is just as attempt to export 2.7kg cannabis packaged as part of dried onions to Dubai through a postal service firm was frustrated by NDLEA officers attached to the courier company, who seized a carton filled with colourful sachets of dried onions, used to conceal the illicit consignment.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

