NDLEA seizes 56,000kg of cannabis sativa in Kogi

The Kogi state command, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has seized 56,223.824kg of cannabis sativa through the efforts of its patrol operation in the last one year.



The command also decorated 18 officers who were promoted to new ranks.

The state NDLEA commander, Alfred Adewumi, stated this Thursday at the launching of War Against Drug Abuse (WADA), and decoration of newly promoted officers of the agency in Kogi state.



He noted that the figure of the seizure excludes cannabis sativa and other illicit drug mop ups through the agency’s inland operation.

He said Kogi state sharing borders with states such as Edo, Ondo, Ekiti and Delta which are known to be heavy cannabis sativa cultivating domains predisposes it to cannabis sativa trafficking and abuse.



He said: “The combination of the unlawful but thriving drug business at the Ogbogwu market in Onitsha, with the possible existence of clandestine laboratories for the production of methamphetamine in both Anambra and Delta states which are neighbouring states to Kogi as well as the proximity and easy access it provides to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, further make Kogi state high risk for illicit drug business.



“The waterway provides opportunity to traffic drugs from cannabis sativa plantations and psychotropic substances markets in Edo, Delta and Anambra states and ferried across River Niger into Idah in Kogi, and for upward distribution into the far northern states of Nigeria.



“The discovery of over twenty six hectares of cannabis sativa plantations in the eastern part of the state in the year 2020 and another twenty acres in the year 202l in the same axis are indicative of domestic cultivation of drugs.”