NDLEA sensitises residents on how to handle drug addicts





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Anambra state command, weekend, appealed to residents to stop flogging or punishing drug addicts as it was not a solution to eliminating substance abuse.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Chris Adabo, who disclosed this at Awka, the Anambra State capital, explained that punishing drug addicts expose them to more harms, injuries and other psychological effects.

Adabo, while delivering a lecture entitled youth and menace of substance abuse at an annual feast of Barracuda organised by the National Association of Seadogs Pyrates confraternity (Honduras Deck), Anambra state chapter, said the agency was ready to partner groups, individuals or communities to increase sensitisations on impact of drug peddling and consumptions.

According to him, sensitisations, enactment of laws by communities and their full enforcements, parental care and guidance, non-patronage to sellers were among the key factors for reducing supplies, marketing and consumptions of drugs, substance abuse and other illicit drug addiction.

The PRO further reiterated that the NDLEA rehabilitation centres were still open to admit drug inmates with a view to properly rehabilitating them including counseling, detoxification and empowerment before reintegration back to the society.

Also speaking, the Capon Honduras Deck, Mr Nonso Oguejiofor, urged the populace to avoid illicit drugs and substance abuse as according to him, it affects both the old and the young, as well as impedes the societal growth and development.

Earlier, the Chairman, Local Organising Committee of the event, Mr Tochukwu Okeke, thanked participants at the programme, noting that the choice of lecture theme for the event was due to the prevalence of substance and illicit drugs abuse in the society.

