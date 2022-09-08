NDLEA: Staffers decry non-payment of salary 7 months after promotion

The April, 2022 promoted, Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics I (ASN I) and Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics II (ASN II) with the Nigerian Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have decried non-implementation of salary of their new ranks.

An Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics I (ASN I) in the agency, who pleaded anonymity, said seven months after their long-awaited promotion, they were yet to enjoy their new salaries.

He said it was brought to their notice that other promoted staff in the rank of ASN II, were also yet to enjoy their new salaries.

They applauded the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) in his magnanimous implementation of recommendations of the Promotion and Harmonisation Committee that rightly placed them on their due rank and cadre.

“This was sequel to appraisal of the outcome of the committee’s report that revealed some names were inadvertently omitted, which happened to be ours,” he said.

