Ndoma-Egba to immortalise late wife with Academy

Former Senate Leader, Victor Ndoma-Egba, says he was establishing an Academy in his home town, Akparabong, Ikom in central Cross River state to immortalise his late wife, Lauretta Amaka Ndoma-Egba, who died in a ghastly motor accident last November.

The Senator, who said this in Akparabong shortly after a memorial mass/dedication of a new Catholic Church edifice, St. Lauretta Chapel of Adoration, weekend, stated that the building project was initiated and taken to an advanced stage by his late wife before she died.

He said the building, which he completed and handed over to the Akparabong Parish, was also to honour the memory of the departed Amaka.

The former chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and immediate past secretary of the 2018 All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention Committee noted that apart from immortalizing his late wife, the proposed Academy would provide good education to generations particularly children residing within the church environment.

“We just finished dedicating the St. Lauretta’s Chapel of Adoration, Akparabong in honour of my wife, exactly one year after she died and I think, we have just achieved one stage.

“We are also hoping that we’ll take it to the level with the school. You heard when the parish priest announced that the church is hoping to have an Amaka Ndoma-Egba Memorial Academy, so that is the next level.

“I’ve dedicated myself to full time public service and service of God. For me, mobilising for the faith is a part of my day to day commitment for the next stage of my life.

“This is not just about evangelising but also about education of our children because education is part of that mobilisation. If children are not properly educated today, they are not likely going to favourably compete with their peers in today’s world.”

On when the proposed academy would take off, the former Senate Leader said it had kicked off already in his mind, adding “we have got the approval of the Bishop in principle, so the next thing is commissioning the designs.