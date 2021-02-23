NDPHC mulls 100MW supply to Calabar estate

The Executive Director, Generation, Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Engr. Kassim Abdullahi, has disclosed that the company is in discussion with a Calabar-based estate, Paradise City, for the supply of 100MW power.

A statement issued by the company’s Head, Communication and Public Relations, Ms Olufunke Nwankwo, in Abuja on Tuesday, quoted Abdullahi as speaking during the inspection of the Calabar Power Plant in Odukpani, Cross River state, recently.

He described the plant as one of the best amongst NDPHC plants with uninterruptible gas availability and a good dispatch network.

“Calabar is one of our best power stations under NDPHC and is one of the power stations with good gas supply, where we have a GSA with ACCU Gas. The Power Station also has a good dispatch network and some eligible customers as well.

“We are here on our on-going inspection as part of the routine maintenance we do on all our Power stations. Calabar is currently running two units. In the morning there were three units that were available and on the grid but because of the instability and some frequency controls we had to go down with one unit.

“The other two units are undergoing routine maintenance on the transformer lube oil system and also a Borescope inspection on the engines. Calabar is doing very well. We have gas, we have a good network for dispatch. It is one of the best”.

He mentioned that when all the units are firing, Calabar power plant has a total capacity of 560MW available for dispatch.

“Calabar is one of the plants where we have bilateral agreement with Togo, with a PPA to supply about 70MW and also there are on-going discussions with other potential customers in Calabar like the Paradise City, where they are willing to off-take 100MW.

“This is the way to go, we are working tirelessly in getting more eligible customers to ensure that these available stranded power that we have in most of the power stations are dispatched”.

Also speaking, the Chief Operating Officer of Calabar Power Plant- Engr. Oyewale Olugbenga John, noted that the plant has remained the best through the support of NDPHC management and the good operation and maintenance team at the plant.

