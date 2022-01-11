NDPHC shuts down Alaoji plant over attack

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) said it has been forced to shut down the Alaoji Power Plant in Abia state following the attack on the plant’s gas supply pipeline belonging to TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited by vandals.

NDPHC’s Head of Communication and Public Relations, Mr Emmanuel Ojor,in a statement Monday evening in Abuja, stated that TotalEnergies had in a letter written to it, declared a force majeure on gas supply to Alaoji, resulting from its NOPL Line vandalisation at KP41 Alaoma Etche Cluster on January 7, 2022.

He stated further that the Line Block Valve at KP38 was closed to isolate the sabotage point and depressurisation of the line, a situation that is expected to affect gas supply to Alaoji Power Plant until further notice.

The company to this end quoted TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited to have stated that, “Gas supply to Alaoji Power Plant was suspended due to this unfortunate event.”

The power company, while regretting the shutdown of the plant, had in the statement noted that the Omotosho National Independent Power Project (NIPP) was shut down last month due to system wide curtailment of all gas shippers (gas producers/off takers) by the Nigeria Gas Company ((NGC), to forestall the imminent collapse of the gas grid.

The NDPHC, however, assured all customers under its network that the Alaoji Power Plant and others would resume power generation as soon as gas supply was restored.