NDPHC signs power supply agreement with FCT community



The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has signed an agreement with Kaida, a Community within the Federal Capital Terrory (FCT).

With the agreement, NDPHC will provide a Solar Cabin System to Kaida Community.

Kaida is a small community with about 250 homes which are completely shut out from the electricity supply from the grid.

A statement issued in Abuja on Monday by the NDPHC’s Head of Communication and Public Relations, Mr. Emmanuel Ojor, qouted the company’s Executive Director, Generation, Engr. Kassim Abdullahi, saying that NDPHC was working with Sun Africa on the development of renewable energy projects both ongrid and off grid.

He added that the collaboration will unlock about 1GW of electricity to Nigerians.

The signing of the Memorandum of Agreement, (MOA), which took place on April 6, 2022 at the NDPHC headquarters, Abuja, was a prerequisite for obtaining a permit from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for the provision of power less than 100Kw to any community.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of NDPHC, Mr. Chiedu Ugbo, disclosed that the 27.6KW Solar Cabin System was donated to NDPHC by Sun Africa, a US -based company.

Also speaking, the General Manager, Renewable Energy at NDPHC, Engr. Valerie Agberagba, noted that the solar cabin system would provide electricity to 50 homes with an average of four occupants when deployed.

While explaining that the project is expandable, she, however, warned that such expansion will depend on how well Kaida community “takes care of the project.”

Agberagba said the community’s actions and inaction will determine the next step for the community.

In his remarks, the executive in charge of Solar Cabin development at Sun Africa, Mr Peter Mauriv, stated: “We are aware that this project would not service every household in Kaida, it is simply going to illustrate the impact it makes and to show the importance of expanding the project in Kaida and to other part of the country.

“The big advantage of renewable energy, specifically solar power is that it is robust and reliable. In addition to providing electricity, this project, it has the potential to create job , provide water, and opportunities to hold social events for the community dwellers.

” A 22KVA generator will also be provided for the community as a backup to support the Solar Cabin System”.