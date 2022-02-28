‘NDPR harvested 1,230 compliant audit reports in 2021’

The Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) has disclosed it harvested a total of 1,230 compliant audit reports at the formative stage of the agency last year.

The bureau’s national commissioner, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, made the disclosure when he paid a courtesy call to the managing director, Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, in Abuja.

Olatunji said the visit was aimed at collaborating with NEPZA to create awareness on the NDPR in the country’s Free Trade Zones in order to fast track the country’s digital economy.

“It is interesting to state that the active implementation of the NDPR began in 2019 and by 2020, 630 data controllers filed NDPR compliance Audit Report with the figure increasing by almost 100 per cent in 2021 with about 1, 230 audit filings.

“This led to the creation of 8, 000 jobs and cumulative earnings in the sector hitting over 4 billion naira,” he said.

He also said there were at least three million organisations in the country with corporate identities that handled data, adding that the bureau had ensured full compliance under the NDPR “so far.”

The NDPB boss, therefore, expressed delight over NEPZA’s readiness to activate partnership of zones’ operators with the agency, adding that the move would bolster investments in data businesses and protection in the country.

He, however, recalled that the bureau was established by President Muhammadu Buhari on the recommendation of the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, describing the development as “that which places economic values in the hands of all citizens.”