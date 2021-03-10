NDYA appeals to Customs CG to intervene on goods clearance issues with Northern Cyprus

The Nigerian Diaspora Youth Ambassadors (NDYA) Europe Zone has appealed to the Comptroller General (CG) of Customs, Col. Ahmid Ali (rtd), to intervene on issues surrounding goods clearance with the customs authority of Northern Cyprus.

In a letter signed by the president of NDYA, Comrade Ambassador David Victor Alozie, and made available to journalists, the group urges the CG of Nigerian Customs Service to write to the Customs service of Northern Cyprus to make guidelines or rules and regulations guiding the quantity, size, taxes to be paid on goods or any other requirement available and clear to Nigerians in Northern Cyprus.

NDYA also appealed to Nigerians in Northern Cyprus to suspend importation of goods for now until the issues are resolved.

The letter reads in part: “In view of the difficulties being experienced by Nigerians in Northern Cyprus, the Nigerian Diaspora Youth Ambassadors (NDYA) Europe Zone, humbly requests that you use your good office to intervene on issues surrounding goods clearance with the customs authority of Northern Cyprus.

“Sir, we appeal that you use your noble office to write to the Customs service of Northern Cyprus to make guidelines or rules and regulations guiding the quantity, size, taxes to be paid on goods or any other requirement available and clear to Nigerians in Northern Cyprus to enable them know what they are expected to present when bringing goods from Nigeria.

“This is because goods brought in to Northern Cyprus by Nigerians are being seized by the Customs Service of Cyprus, leading to loss of resources by Nigerians.

“Nigerian Diaspora Youth Ambassadors, being the umbrella body of Nigerian professionals and representative of Nigerian youths assures you of their cooperation and engagements with the Cyprus Customs towards finding a solution to the problem.”

