‘NDYA commited to solving challenges confronting Nigerian youth in dispora’

The president of Nigerian Diaspora Youth Ambassador (NDYA), Comrade David Victor Alozie, has reiterated the commitment of the organization towards solving all challenges confronting Nigerian youths in the diaspora, especially those in Cyprus and Turkey.

A statement signed by Comrade Alozie and made available to Blueprint stated that the leadership of NDYA met with representatives of Near East University (NEU) to discuss about exchange programmes, internship opportunities and employment.

He said other issues discussed are availability of African restaurant in the school and covid-19 vaccination, scholarship for outstanding students with good CGPA among others.

The NDYA particularly complained about student not being able to register without evidence of covid-19 vaccination, saying “students should at least be able to register at the school without vaccine and have their permit portals open for resident permit.”

Speaking on exchange programmes, Comrade Alozie stressed that it will help the student in making a global connection and network, improves academic skills and also helps them to improve their communication skills.

In her response, the marketing and communication manager international students office Dr Rana Serdaroglu Tezel, said the University has agreements with other universities outside the country which in due cause will allow students come to their country for the exchange program.

She added that NEU is working effortlessly on it, which will target a whole range of students from different departments and faculties.

On the issue of internship opportunities and employment, Alozie NDYA applauded the institution on the ongoing practicals that are been done in the university and also made some important recommendations and also Emphasized that more measures should be taken to encourage the students to utilize these opportunities.

Comrade Alozie said students in fields like Nursing, Hotels, sports, Pharmacy, Aviation, Banking and Finance, Maritime and other related departments should also be given the opportunity to work and practices their discipline during their studies in Near East University.

He also suggested that when students complete their academic curriculum, the best graduating students should be offered opportunity to work as doctor’s assistants, nurses, or other career jobs. The Kyrenia President also added that the institution should look into the issues international students go through when trying to create a bank account here in TRNC.

Comrade Alozie while proffering advice, assured that he will work assiduously to meet the demands and expectations of Nigerians in diaspora.

Responding, Dr Rana said the University has created opportunities students to work in different fields but the students don’t pay proper attention to these announcements.

She said efforts are on high gear to ease account opening procedures to accommodate all races and background except for the central bank rules for international customers, which cannot be tampered with.

She also promised to fix a meeting with the board members of Kyrenia University to treat issues of Kyrenia since Kyrenia university and Near East are sister institutions. The meeting which will be involving the board members of both institutions will help solve both problems on one platform.

Dr Rana replied saying an African restaurant is currently under setup and it is being handled by the General Secretary, when it is completed, the location will be within the school and all the details will be made known to the general public soon and Tourism students will get job opportunities with this.

Speaking, Mr Tummer promised that most of the problems will be fixed before the next semester.

He promised to visit ministry of education, government, Board of different institutions and the immigration offices to discuss these ills of deportations, other issues and profer solutions to them .

Also, he assured that there will be a better link to give students information and update them properly.

Those that attended the meeting include Mr Tuner B. Garip Deputy Founding Rector NEU, Assistant Prof. Rana Serdsroglu, Marketing and Communication Manager, International Student Office, Mrs Muhabbat Akyon, Regional Supervisor for African Students, Comrade Victor Alozie, Comrade Ameh Samson Imaben ( Deputy NDYA), Comrade Balogun Olaide Adebukola (General Secretary NDYA), Yusuf Ayotunde Jamiu ( President African Students, Kynnera University) and Laurette Tetero ( Vice President African Students, Kyrenia University).