NDYA committed to youth development-Comrade Alozie

A group, the Nigerian Diaspora Youth Ambassador (NDYA) Europe Zone has reiterated the commitment of the organisation towards the overall development Nigerian youths.

According to a statement made available to Blueprint in Abuja by the Ambassador of NDYA David Victor Alozie, NDYA was established in 2018 as the mouth piece of Nigerian youth.

He said, “The NDYA comprises of three branches which includes the National, Zonal and state chapters. As a body, and we exist to promote the overall well-being of the Nigerian youth through timely data collection and analysis.

“We provide numerous platforms for lively and productive expressions from education, to recreation to overall well-being of the youth. The NDYA has several innovative programs for healthy youth engagement.”

He added that the NDYA was founded by Hon. Comr. Amb. Innocent Nduanya the current deputy president of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) / Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Anambra State Governor on Political matters, Comrade Blessing A. Akinlosotu the former General secretary of the NYCN/ current president of the Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC), and Comrade David Victor Alozie the current Ambassador of the NDYA who has held several positions including; the pioneer of the National Association Of Nigerian Student Turkish Zone, former Financial Secretary of NANS Turkish Zone, continental speaker of the Nigerian youth parliament Europe and a commissioner Member of Nigerian Student Ambassador NANS Turkish Zone

The statement added that the entirety of the NDYA team comprises of individuals well versed with the affairs of the youth globally of which a list of all of them will be released soon.