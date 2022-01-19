NDYA president appoints Darlington personal assistant on national logistics

The president of Nigerian Diaspora Youth Ambassador (NDYA), Comrade David Victor Alozie, has appointed Comrade Udeagha Chinedu Darlington as his Personal Assistant (PA) on national logistics matters following the suspension of Comrade Ezekiel Bulus by the leadership NDYA.

A statement signed by Alozie and made available to Blueprint on Wednesday, said Darlington’s appointment is with immediate effect.

He urged him to hit the ground running by coming up with ideas that will move the organization forward.

He said Comrade Ezekiel was replaced for causing embarrassment to the NDYA.

“He took a loan from a firm and he has refused to pay back after a series of calls and messages from the firm. The message came to our attention because it was going viral on social media.

“His action no doubt has caused great embarrassment to the Nigerian Diaspora Youth Ambassador (NDYA) and person/office of the president Comrade David Victor Alozie. He is advised to go and rectify the issue with the loan firm to avoid further embarrassment to the organization.”