NECO exams in conformity with global assessment practices – Registrar 

Registrar of the National Examinations Council (NECO), Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, has assured that examinations conducted by the council are in conformity with global assessment practices.

Professor Wushishi stated this Monday in a workshop organised by the council in Minna.

He stated that NECO has always adhered to acceptable norms in the assessment industry at both national and international levels.

He said: “All services rendered to our teeming clients must not run short of internationally accepted standards. Also the procedures followed during the provision and rendering of the services must also conform to globally accepted assessment practices.”

He restated his determination to make the council a true and most viable examination body, adding that this has become imperative in the quest to solicit and recapture the patronage of stakeholders.

He stated that the workshop is aimed at updating the knowledge of staff as a capacity building programme, adding that “the workshop is therefore intended to serve this purpose as it helps to achieve the aspiration of the present leadership of the council. “