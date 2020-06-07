NECO failing host communities in recruitment of junior staff – Niger youths

The National Examination Council (NECO) has been urged to correct anomalies in the recruitment of junior cadre of staff which has been shortchanging host communities of Niger state with less than 10% local content in its employment.

The Executive Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Niger state chapter, Comrade Bello Shariff stated this at the weekend at a press conference in Minna.

He said, “it disheartening to note that even within the lower cadre of the workforce of the council from level 1 – 6, Niger state which ought to take the lead based on the local content consideration and corporate social responsibility have less than 10% of such lower cadre officers for over 21 years of its establishment.”

He regretted that Niger state as host community to the council with numerous capable and qualified candidates, have never had the privilege of producing the Registrar of the council over 21 years of its existence, adding that the NECO has also failed woefully in carrying out its corporate social responsibility to host communities.

He said, “it is imperative to state here that NECO was established 21 years ago and have had numerous Registrars/COEs so appointed to head the council either as substantive occupant of the office or on acting capacity but till today, none from Niger state has been considered for such appointment despite the fact that we have more than enough capable hands to be so considered.”

Shariff said that the Youth Council in the state has written open letter to President Mohammadu Buhari and the Minister of Education on the need to consider and look into the genuine grievances against appointment of NECO registrars without extending same privilege to qualified and capable hands from Niger state.

