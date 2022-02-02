NECO lauds Zulum’s regular payment of students’ fees

The Registrar/ Chief Executive Officer National Examinations Council (NECO) , Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi has commended Borno state governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum for his prompt and regular payment of NECO fees since he assumed office in 2019.

Professor Wushishi also requested Borno state government to make all NECO conducted examinations, including SSCE (internal), Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) compulsory for all pupils and students in the state.

The Registrar made the commendation and request when he paid a courtesy call on Governor Babagana Umara Zulum on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

He further requested the governor’s kind intervention in the completion and furnishing of NECO office complex at the permanent site located in the premises of Shehu Mustapha Umar El- Kanemi Arabic Teachers College, Maiduguri, disclosing that the office complex would be named after Governor Zulum when completed.

The NECO CEO also noted that the Council is faced with serious logistics problems, especially the transportation of its sensitive materials to examinations venues such as question papers while requesting Borno state government to assist them with three single Cabin Hilux Vehicles to assist in transportation of NECO’s materials across the three Senatorial Districts of Borno State.

” The NECO Examinations have a lot of advantages to Nigeria and Nigerians. States can access the level of performance of their candidates in comparison to other States for the purpose of improving standard and quality of education in their States.

“NECO Certificates are recognized all over Nigeria and the International community which open easy access for admission into tertiary institutions in any part of Nigeria and across the globe,” said Wushishi.

Responding, the Secretary to Borno State Government (SSG), Alhaji Usman Jidda Shuwa, who represented Governor Babagana Umara Zulum during the courtesy call, said the decade long Boko Haram insurgency made hundreds of schools destroyed in various parts of the state with thousands of school age children made to remain out of school for quite number of years.