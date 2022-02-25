NECO releases 2021 SSCE external results, sanctions 4 supervisors  

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released result of its 2021 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE), blacklisting four supervisors for compromising the examination and other malpractices in their centres.

Releasing the results, Thursday, the Registrar of the Council, Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, said the four sanctioned supervisors are from Niger, Borno and Delta states.

He added that a total number of 47, 916 candidates registered for the examinations

While 37,991 candidates, representing 81.04 per cent got five credits and above, including English language and Mathematics.

He said, “The number of candidates who got five credits and above, including English language and Mathematics is 29,342, representing 62.59 per cent.”

He said 4,454 candidates were however caught involved in various examination malpractices as against 6,465 in year 2020, adding that the figures showed appreciable decline in number of malpractices.

The registrar said part of the measures adopted towards tackling malpractices resulted in blacklisting the four supervisors due to poor supervision.

He said NECO management has also taken measures towards repositioning council for optimal performance, adding that “we have embarked on some restructuring exercise that includes expansion and upgrading of the zonal and state offices.”