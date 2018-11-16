NECO shifts SSCE exam to November 19

The National Examinations Council (NECO) on Wednesday announced that its November/December 2018 Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) earlier scheduled to commence on November 15, has been shifted to November 19.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja Wednesday, the Acting Registrar, Abubakar Gana, said that the new date supersedes the earlier one .

While expressing regrets over any inconveniences the change might have caused candidates, the Registrar implored candidates to download the new examination timetable from the NECO website.

The statement read in part: “Candidates are hereby requested to download the new examination timetable on the NECO website: www.mynecoexams.com and the e-mail used for the registration.

“Please note that this information supersedes the earlier media publication on the commencement date for the examination date.”

