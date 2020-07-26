NEDC empowers 601 repentant B/Haram members

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) Saturday empowered 601 repentant Boko Haram members with working tools after their six months de-radicalisation, rehabilitation and re-integration programme in Gombe state.

NEDC head of cooperate services, Mr. Abba Musa, made the presentation on behalf of the managing director, Malam Mohammed Alkali, during the graduation ceremony of the Batch 4, 2019 ex-Boko Haram members in Malam-Sidi camp in Kwami LGA of Gombe state.

He said the items donated included welding machines, carpentry tools, barbing kits and generators, washing machines and cosmetology.

Musa said the aim of the empowerment tools was to fast-track the process of re-integration as well as help the ex-insurgents to contribute meaningfully to society.