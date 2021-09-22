NEDC flags-off construction of 500 housing units in Adamawa for IDPs

In fulfillment of its core mandate which includes among others rebuilding of infrastructures destroyed by the insurgency in the North-east and restoration of socio-economic activities, the North East development commission ((NEDC) has flagged up the constructions of 500 housing estates in Adamawa.

The commission has also flagged up the distribution of foods and non-food items to IDPs.

It also handed over a fully equipped molecular laboratory to Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Yola and state specialist hospital yola.

Speaking at the event in yola, the managing-director of the NEDC mohammed G.Alkali said that the commission decision to embarked on this initiative is to bridge the housing deficits and challenges of food insecurity that bedeviled the region as a result of insurgency.

He further explained that even before the insurgency there was housing deficit in all states of the zone which the insurgency has further aggravated.

According to him, it is based on this that President Muhammadu Buhari approved a special presidential interventions (SPIB) in Borno to ameliorate the situation through constructions of 1000 houses.

On the issue of the foods and non-foods items, Alkali gave the breakdown of the items to includes 10,000 bags of rice, 10, 00 jerrycans of vegetable oil, 2000 bags of sugar, 3000 cartons of sphergetti, 2000 cartons of macoroni, 3000 blankets, 3000 mats, 1000 mosquitoes net and 10,000 mosquitoes hand bag among other which he said will addressed the rapidly deteriorating food insecurity.

On his part, Gov.Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri commended the NEDC for its various interventions in the state and achievements recorded so far and reiterated the commitments of his administration to collaborate with the commission in the implementation of all its programmes and policies.