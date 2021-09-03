NEDC, group distributes palliatives to 5 Yobe, Borno LGs

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has partnered a group, ‘Yala Bornoye’ to deliver food and non-food items to remote and hard-to-reach communities in Yobe and Borno states.

The benefitting local government councils are Damaturu, Gujba, Geidam and Yunusari in Yobe state while Kaga, Damboa and Magumeri local government councils in Borno state.

Flagging-off the distribution, the Director Administration of Yala Bornoye Alhaji Mustapha Adam, revealed that the aim was to cushion the sufferings of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) living with the host community of Kukareta in Yobe state.

“We are undertaking interventions to 1,200 victims of Boko haram insurgency cut across Damaturu, Gujba, Geidam, and Yunusari local government councils in Yobe state while Damboa, Kaga and Magumeri from Borno state have also benefited. Recently we distributed food items to communities in Bunigari and Zai Lawanti in Yobe state”.

The acting state coordinator of the North East Development Commission, Garba Ajiyabo revealed, the Commission had intervened in food and non-food palliatives to victims of the insurgency and flood, training of graduates on Information and Communication Technology as well as educational supports.

In his remarks, the Deputy Head of Administration, Gujba Local government council Abba Ali, said a lot of their people have been thrown into food crises as result of the conflict, he pledged with the well to do people, to provide support for the Internally Displaced Persons, as many of their bread winners had died in the last one decade of the crises.

Some of the beneficiaries, Hajja Kaka and Mala Mustapha thanked the group and North East Development Commission for the gesture.

Items distributed include, macaroni, spaghetti, cardigan, mats, rice among others.