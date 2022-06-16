NEDC trains 80 stakeholders on Climate Change in Yobe

In an effort to get rid of environmental challenges in the Lake Chad area faced by Boko Haram insurgency, the North East Development Commission (NEDC), in collaboration with Yobe state government to train 80 stakeholders on “Climate Change Awareness and Adaptation Including Alternative Energy and Energy Efficiency”.

Declaring the 3-day training opened in Damaturu, the Managing Director/CEO of the Commission, Mohammed Goni Alkali, represented by Adamu Lawan, says climate change has become a global challenge that is causing economic set-backs as result of the decline in the ecosystem.

Environmental experts, Professor Babagana Mohammed and Mr. Emmanuel Afeonkhai from ULTIKONSULTS LIMITED, saddled with the responsibility to under the training revealed that industrialization, greenhouse gases, farmers/herders conflict, improper waste management and grazing as well as lack of adhering to good farming system are some of the factors responsible for the change in ecosystem.

“Desertification can me arrested by afforestation, waste management can also be handled by safe and proper disposal/recycling methods to ensure a clean environment. The causes of climate change can be classified into natural and the man-made by human being”

“Climate change is caused by natural factors and human activities which include industrialization, improper waste management, lack of adhering to a good farming system as well as improper usage of the land itself” the experts explained.

In his will message, the Commissioner of Environment in the State represented by Garba Tahir, the Director Forestry revealed that Yobe state has within the year 2021 issued out over 3,000,000 seedlings across its seventeen Local Government Councils in its efforts to curb the challenges of desert encroachment.

The 80 participants who cut across civil society organisations, traditional and religious institutions, environmental officers, farmers, women groups and NGOs/CBOs among other stakeholders, discussed the effect of the climate change and energy adaptation and pledged to step down and cascade the training to others so as to reduce the effect of climate change on the ecosystem.

