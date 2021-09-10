NEDC, Yobe to construct 500 houses for terrorism victims

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) in collaboration with yobe state government on Thursday laid foundation stone for the constructions of 500 houses across the state.

In his address, the managing-director and Chief Executive Officer NEDC Mohammed G Alkali said, the commission was established to address developmental challenges in the North-east region and to restore means of livelihood of the people following the over 12 years of insurgency.

He stated that the commission had requested for and received approval from yobe state government on allocation of plots of land for construction of 500 houses across the state.

He stated that, the houses to be constructed are 250 in Damaturu, 50 each for Buni Yadi, Potiskum, Gashua,Geidam and Nguru local government area respectively.

“The mass houses we are about to construct is of cluster blocks style with consist of blocks of four Units of 2 bedroomed bungalows with veranda and courtyard,” he said.

The commission also hand over food and non-food to Yobe state government for onwards distribution in the state.

Alkali revealed that the food items consist of 12,000 25kg bags of rice,12,000 gallons of vegetables oil,10,000 bags of suger,2,000 cartons of spaghetti,3,000 cartons of macaroni while for the non food items consist of 2000 pieces of blankets,2000 pieces of masquitor nets, and 10,000 pieces of mosquitoes hand band.

Alkali further said the Commission has also graduated 192 youths who were in Batch 2 of ICT training recently in yobe state.

He noted that “each of the graduand will be provided with free starter packs and the sum of #20,000 as startup capital incentive apart from the 15,000 monthly stipend already paid to each of you”