Need for NAGGW to rehabilitate degraded land for agric production, others by 2030

In a bid to restore land degradation in Nigeria, the National Agency for the Great Green Wall (NAGGW) has moved to rehabilitate degraded land to boost agricultural production and improve the livelihoods of 20 million people by 2030. HELEN OJI report.

The Great Green Wall (GGW) is a Pan – African initiative adopted by the African Union (AU), in 2007 as a strategy to address land degradation and desertification in the Sahel and Sahara regions of Africa. Interventions are also to boost food production and support communities to adapt to climate change variation and variability. The Nigerian programme under the National Agency for the Great Green Wall is currently being implemented in the eleven Frontline states of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto, Yobe and Zamfara.

Boost agricultural production

According to the Director General, Dr. Yusuf Maina Bukar, who was represented by Mrs Habiba Ibrahim, said that the agency target is to rehabilitate degraded land by establishing 13,000km of shelterbelt, 250,000ha of woodlots of community orchards, so as to boost agricultural production and to improve the livelihoods of about 20 million people by 2030.

He stated that the agency will train about 500 farmers on farm natural regeneration projects.

In his word: to curtail the menace of desertification and land degradation which is a major threat to the Nigerian drylands and Sub Sahel region in Africa through combatting land degradation and desertification in order to protect and restore ecosystems and provide essential ecosystem services which is key in poverty reduction, enhancing food security and promotion of sustainable livelihoods.

Dr. Bukar noted that the agency encountered alot of challenges, such as insecurity in some state within our operational areas, vandalization of our field investments, poor community participation, lack of financial contribution from states and weak institutional capacity at all levels.

“NAGGW was able to constitute Community Implementation Committees; that consists of various stakeholders from the communities, local government councils up to the state governments so that these challenges would be addressed.

He explained that the agency is collaborating with UNEP since 2021 to identify and address main capacity and data gaps to strengthen the agency’s capacities to map, track and anticipate current and future activities using Geographic Information System (GIS) and improve centralized data collection.

“Since March this year, the GIS team participated in two week long training courses to bring them up to speed on basis GIS procedures, data collection, data management and data transfer to GIS. The goal is to have a better tracking system of project areas where livelihood activities, restoration works and other field activities are taking place.

Ecological restoration

Furthermore, the Minister of Environment, Mohammed Hassan Abdullah, said the Government of Nigeria is the current chair of the Great Green Wall (GGW) programme. The objective of this programme is highly ambitious as it aims to restore and sustainably manage land in the Sahel-Saharan region to address both land degradation and poverty. This programme was founded by 11 countries including Nigera and now involves 21 countries in the region, under the coordination of the Pan African Agency for the Great Green Wall, led by the African Union.

He stressed that National Strategic Action Plan was developed to serve as framework for the implementation of the program in 2012 and is currently undergoing a review. The National Agency for Great Green Wall (NAGGW) was established in 2015 to coordinate the implementation of the program in Nigeria.

“The NAGGW has set a target of rehabilitating about 22,000 square kilometers of degraded land across the country. The agency also reiterated its desire and commitment to improve the livelihood of over 20 million Nigerians by the year 2030.

Abdullahi added that the agency has already engaged baseline studies and Environmental Impact Assessments; community mobilization, sensitization and awareness campaign; afforestation and land management; promotion of alternative livelinoods; rural infrastructure; and employment generation.

Ecological restoration and rehabilitation

“The ongoing programme includes ecological restoration and rehabilitation to enhance the livelinoods of the affected communities and strengthen their resilient to climate change, promotion of climate smart agricultural practices to enhance food security and climate change adaptation; improvement of critical rural infrastructure for enhanced socioeconomic development; and promotion of alternative and efficient sources of rural energy to reduce deforestation and combat climate change.

“The programme focuses on 11 states most affected by desertification: Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa, Katsina, Kano, Kebbi, Sokoto, Yobe and Zamfara. These states constitute about 35% of the country’s total land area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

