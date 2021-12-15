NEGF tasks FG on handling of repentant terrorists

The North-east Governor Forum (NEGF) has commended the federal government for improvement in the security situation in the sub-region as evidenced by the mass surrender of Boko Haram fighters.

It also commended the federal government for its various initiatives towards stabilising the sub region.

NEGF however, called for the establishment of a sustainable programme for the handling of repentant terrorists.

It stated this in a communique issued at the end of the meeting and signed by the Borno state governor and Chairman NEGF Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, read by Gombe state Governor Inuwa Yahaya.

The communique reads in parts: “the Forum noted that kidnapping and farmer-herder clashes amongst others are worrisome in the sub-region and resolved to undertake the necessary measures to curtail the menace.

“The Forum deliberated on a presentation by the Hon. Minister of Power on planned and on-going Power Projects in the North East which highlighted the challenges of steady power supply to the sub-region and noted with dismay the near one year lack of electricity in Maiduguri and its environs. It urged the Federal Government to urgently find a lasting solution.

“The Forum further raised concerns over the non- commissioning of the Dadin Kowa and kashimbila hydro-power plants which is stalling development of the sub-region,and appealed to the Federal Government to increase its investments in the sub-region to guarantee peace and economic prosperity.

“The Forum deliberated extensively on the Mambilla Hydroelectric project. It called on the National Assembly and the Federal Government to make adequate budgetary provision in the 2022 appropriation bill for the implementation of the project.

“The Forum, while recognizing that the 2022 budget is in its final stages, calls on the National Assembly to look critically at the sub region with a view to ensuring that adequate budgetary provisions are made for all major capital projects in the Sub region.

“The Forum resolved to have its next meeting from 9th to 11th March 2022 in Gombe, Gombe state.”

