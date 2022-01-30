Negligence: Gbajabiamila charges health workers on ethics, medical law

Speaker of the House Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, Saturday, charged health workers to maintain the culture of due diligence in patient’s management within the confine of ethical and legal perspective.

Speaker Gbajabiamila made the call while declaring opening a 3-day training programme for health workers themed; “Bio-Ethics and medical law,” in Jos, the Plateau state.

Represented by his Aaviser on health matters, Doctor Femi Aworinde, the speaker said with the advent of Covid-19, reports of negligence have escalated with many health workers abdicating their responsibilities out of fear of contracting the virus.

“This has tremendously affected the quality of care provided and has predictably resulted in increased morbidity rates in our hospitals, mostly as a result of medical conditions other than the covid-19 disease,” he said.

Gbajabiamila said the training is aimed at, “restarting the culture of due diligence in patient’s management and ensuring that health professionals leave with a refreshed understanding of the ethical and legal perspective to practice.”

In his remark, the minister of health, Doctor Osagie Ehanire, represented by the acting Medical Director of the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), Doctor Pokop Bipwada, while appreciating the Speaker, said the initiative was a complementary and collaborative approached aim at strengthening the health care system.

Also speaking, President of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Professor Innocent Ujah, said Gbajabiamila is greatly concerned about the health sector in the country.

“He has positive passion for healthcare delivery in this country and we need to support him” he said.

The NMA President decried high level of brain drained in the Nigerian’s health sector.

“Last month about 100 consultants have to leave this country for greener pastures,” he said.