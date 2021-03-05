Negotiating with kidnappers counter-productive – NOSACOF

A coalition of groups in Kano under the auspices of Non State Actors Consultative Forum (NOSACOF) has declared support for the stance on security of the National Security Adviser, Babagan Monguno, saying negotiating with bandits “is counter-productive.”

The group’s co-convener, Ibrahim Waiya, stated this in Kano in a statement Friday on behalf of other 15 groups that include Kano State Traders Unions; The Labour Congress (Women Wing) Kano state chapter, and Citizens Voice Against Corruption.

It read in part, “We stand with position of National Security Adviser, Babagana Mungono. In the last two decades, insecurity has been the most glaring and challenging problem in Nigeria.

“Acts of insecurity occur in different forms throughout the country. While some of these acts of insecurity such as farmers and herder crisis go way back several decades ago, some other forms of insecurity such banditry have become more prominent in recent times mainly due to act of deliberate sabotage from political actors, who aimed at weakening our National Security for selfish political interest.

“Some of the actions taken by these political actors include use of media to rubbish every success made by the Nigeria’s Security Institutions as well as publishing propaganda and blackmail articles against the Heads of the various security Institutions with the aim of demoralising them or painting a bad picture of them to the general public. These actors have made it upon themselves to oppose whatever strategy our security institutions devise to fight insecurity in Nigeria.”