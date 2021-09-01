Nekede Poly admits 5,000 students for 2021/22 academic year



The Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri has admitted more than 5,000 freshers for the 2021/2022 academic session.



During it’s 43rd Matriculation ceremony Tuesday, the Rector, Engr. Dr.Michael Chidiebere Arimanwa charged the freshers to concentrate on what their parents and guardians sent them to school to do within the minimum time span, starting from their very first lectures to show serious commitment to studies.



He advised them not to miss any class, but if they do, should copy notes, revise topics and avoid tutorials by students who may damage what lecturers taught them and use the library.



Dr Arimanwa, while wishing them success, further said that the culture of the institution was to teach them how to fish, provide them with skills to use to fulfil their destinies, desires and expectations of their parents and guardians and that only those determined enough would be found on the podium on graduation day.