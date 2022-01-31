Nekede poly bans driving, wearing of departmental uniforms on campus

The Management of Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri led by Engr. Dr Chidiebere Michael Arimanwa, has banned students from driving their vehicles into the campus, due to reckless driving by which caused two near-fatal accidents in the last one week.

According to a release signed by B.O. Dara on behalf of the Registrar, after an emergency management meeting Friday, only the polytechnic staff would be allowed to drive into the campus, after proper identification, either with their identification cards or letter of identification from the Registrar.

In the same vein, management has also banned the use of departmental uniforms or customized T-shirts on campus as a mark of identity.This has become necessary after it was observed that some strange people take advantage of the use of departmental uniforms to fly strange colors.

Students are, therefore, encouraged to continue to dress decently and corporately on campus and Academic Heads of Departments are enjoined to enforce this directive or be held responsible for acts of students’ violation.