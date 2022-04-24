Nekede poly unbundles Mass Communication into 5 departments 

Rector of the Federal Polytechnic Nekede Owerri, Dr Michael Chidiebere Arimanwa, has scored yet another developmental goal as the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) approved the carving out of five new departments from the Department of Mass Communication.

The five new departments are: Film/Multimedia, Broadcasting, Public Relations, Advertising and Print journalism.

Blueprint gathered that the successful unbundling of the Mass Communication Department aptly reflects the passionate drive of the rector in expanding the curriculum of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede.

The rector had before now, adequately staffed the department in anticipation of the approval and expanded infrastructure to accommodate the new departments.

It is worthy to note that his administration has within three years, established two new schools and commenced tens of new programmes in the institution.

