Nekede poly gets ICAN approval, targets e-learning



The Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri has gotten approval from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) to conduct their professional examinations in the school.

According to the Rector of the polytechnic, Engr. Dr.Chidiebere Michael Arimanwa, who disclosed this to newsmen,” ICAN has made the school a centre for ICAN examinations and lectures. Lecturers here are professionals, they and others outside here will constitute the resource persons. This is to get our students qualify professionally as soon as they are graduating, an advantage enjoyed by students in Lagos and other places.”

He explained that this would bridge the gap for the students who have to complete the youth service programme before writing the professional examination and which gives an edge to their counterparts elsewhere who write it before graduating.

Also, the Rector disclosed that the school was targeting e-learning as efforts towards that had been intensified, even before the Covid-19 outbreak.

He said that the school had created virtual classes to enable people learn from home. He explained that the Smart Campus Initiative of the school was an attempt to achieve complete digitalization of the institution, so that all activities of the institution could be done with ease.

“Students can pay their fees without queuing up at the bank or anywhere. They can pay from their phones, laptops or any other device. There is no need to trouble any person for receipt which the student can print from a device,” he added.

He informed that the school had so far produced 4,000 Smart ID cards for the stidents which would help to establish the genuineness of every student as well as support them in having access to such facilities as medical, library etc.

